Armed man fatally shot when two Charlotte County deputies open fire

One man is dead and two deputies are on paid administrative leave after a standoff at an Englewood home Monday.

Just before 9:00 p.m., deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace in Englewood.

The 911 caller said Bradley Rundle, 61, was intoxicated and had a gun. The caller said he fired multiple rounds inside the home while family members and children were present.

Deputies say they saw Rundle leave and re-enter the house while holding a gun several times. Rundle ignored requests by deputies to drop his weapon and cooperate.

A Sergeant with Crisis Intervention Training was able to get ahold of Rundle by phone around 10:00 p.m. During the call Rundle said he was not going to come out and made comments such as “let’s get it on” and that he did not intend to leave his residence peacefully.

At 10:06 p.m. Rundle came out of the home with a firearm and began walking towards the deputies. He was given several orders to drop his weapon, but deputies say he didn’t comply.

Rundle raised his gun toward the direction of deputies and fired one round. That’s when two deputies with long guns returned fire.

Rundle was fatally shot and no deputies were injured. The Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to provide an official cause of death for Bradley Rundle.

CCSO says the investigation is still very active.

Detectives are still working with the family and other witnesses to piece together the details of the disturbance and the Forensics Unit is still processing the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, “no information on the identities of the people involved in the domestic will be released under the Marsy’s Law exemption for victim protection. The identity of the deputies involved will not be released at this time under the Marsy’s Law exemption for victim protection.”

The two deputies who fired their weapons are currently on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Writer: WINK News