Victim wakes up to Port Charlotte intruder lying on top of her, deputies say

Deputies arrest a Port Charlotte suspect after a victim says she woke up in her bed with him lying on top of her.

The suspect, Jorge Deleon Galindez, 44, faces charges of Burglary With Assault or Battery.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Port Charlotte home Monday around 1 a.m. after a caller said a suspect entered her home and laid on top of her while she slept without having invited anyone overnight.

The victim said she has talked to the man several times as he is her neighbor, according to the CCSO arrest report. Deputies went to the back porch of the home and found a 6-to-8-inch cut in the screen of her pool cage directly next to the handle, which the suspect may have made to walk to a sliding glass door inside the house.

Deputies spoke with the next door neighbors. The stepfather, Galindez, of the man who answered the door matched the description the victim made with “100% certainty,” according to the CCSO arrest report. After a Spanish speaking deputy arrived to speak with the suspect, Galindez denied being at the residence.

Galindez has been transferred to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office jail.