Victim says she was raped in Estero movie theater bathroom

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a female victim’s home, where she reported she was raped in the men’s bathroom at Regal Coconut Point movie theater in Estero Saturday.

The victim and her parent to reported the crime to the responding deputy.

According to the LCSO incident report, the victim was at the movie theater and went to use the bathroom, and the suspect went with her. When she reached the bathrooms, she said the suspect forced her into the men’s room and committed a sex act on her.

The victim told the deputy she did not consent to the sex act by the suspect. And she waited to report the sex crime because she was scared.

The incident is under investigation of the LCSO Special Victim’s Unit.

All names are protected by Marsy’s Law.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein