Summit address the dangers of harmful algal blooms

Water quality activist said if your health is at risk, you should know about it. In less than half-an-hour, the Calusa Waterkeeper is hosting a summit about the dangers of harmful algal blooms and how you can protect yourself if we have another crisis.

Water quality can be puzzling. Experts featured in the film, Toxic Puzzle, will head a panel discussion Monday evening.

“Well when they made the film, they invited me,” said Dr. Larry Brand, a panel expert and algal ecologist. “They came to interview me for that film, yes.”

“We’re calling it, ‘Public Health Alert Florida Water Summit,'” said K.C. Schulberg, an executive director at the Calusa Waterkeeper.

Those who attend the event will learn about possible health risks and what people can do to combat the water quality crisis in Florida.

“People are thirsty and hungry for information on the health risks associated with harmful algal blooms,” said John Cassani, a Calusa Waterkeeper and panel moderator.

“The Cyanobacteria produce toxins that are, some of them are very acute toxins and are very poisonous and kill animals,” said Dr. Walter Bradley, a panel expert and neurologist.

With activities like the summit Monday evening, the goal is to keep the public aware of what risks lie below the surface of the water.

“We’re finding is much more prevalent than we thought,” Schulberg said. “We’re exploring that and we’re getting back to that issue now with two big town halls and some other activities over the summer.”

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Michael Mora