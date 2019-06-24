State approves $3 million for Cape Coral water pipeline project

State money will help to ensure water levels in Cape Coral are in good shape during the hot summer months. We looked at what this money will mean for the community.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his state budget Friday, and it includes $3 million for the City of Cape Coral’s reclaimed “Caloosahatchee River Crossing Project.”

The money approved by the state will go toward a new reclaimed water pipeline. It will cost a total of $15 million pipeline, and it will be connected to the Cape Coral’s water reclamation plant on Everest Parkway. We were also told it will be built near Midpoint Bridge.

On top of the $3 million budgeted by the state, the city has some grant money. But it hopes to get more help covering further costs for the project.

The state money for the pipeline helps several projects in the city, including keeping the levels of 200 miles of freshwater canals high. Last year, waters were dangerously low.

“I’m very pleased,” neighbor Brian Sheehan said. “Finally, you know people are hearing our calls.”

Last May, the low canals in Cape left Sheehan’s boat in the mud.

“I mean it was unbelievably low,” Sheehan said. “If you remember correctly, we were able to go out there, literally walk around the boat.”

Sheehan has not bothered to put his boat back in the water this year. But he is happy about the state support coming to his backyard and neighbors alike.

There is no official start date yet for construction on the pipeline, but we were told it will take about a year and a half to complete once started.

Fort Myers will reduce discharges to the Caloosahatchee River, and the Cape will get reclaimed water for irrigation during dry season. This is something Cape Coral calls a win-win situation.

“These canals also feed fire hydrants,” said. “And when it gets to a dangerously low point in a city that’s growing as fast as Cape Coral, you look around there’s construction everywhere. It’s beautiful it’s what we expect. But we have to keep up with the times. These canals have to stay full.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein