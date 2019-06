SpaceX launch of Falcon Heavy delayed in Cape Canaveral

Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced its launch of Falcon Heavy will be delayed, behind schedule Monday at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The launch time will be pushed into the early-morning hours of Tuesday, set for 2:30 a.m.

Targeting T-0 of 2:30 a.m. EDT for Falcon Heavy launch of STP-2; team completed additional ground system checkouts. Vehicle and payload continue to look good — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2019

Writer: WINK News