Roadblock in NB I-75 crash south of Golden Gate Pkwy

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on northbound I-75 mile marker 104 in Collier County Monday.

The crash is just south of the Golden Gate Parkway exit.

According to FHP, a roadblock remains in the left lane with center and right lanes open near the crash on the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

