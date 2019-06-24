Port Charlotte man arrested for home invasion and assault

Deputies arrested a Port Charlotte suspect after a victim says she woke up in her bed with him lying on top of her.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Deleon Galindez, 44, for Burglary With Assault or Battery Monday.

According to the arrest report, CCSO responded to the report of a home invasion in Port Charlotte around 1 a.m. The victim said she woke up in her bed to a suspect on top of her and yelled for them to get off. Once the suspect moved, recognizing her neighbor, she said he wore gray shorts and had balding hair. The victim also said the suspect repeatedly told her he needed to find his shirt.

Deputies went to the back porch of the home and found a 6-to-8-inch hole cut through the screen material on the victim’s pool cage door. The victim believes the suspect gained access onto her back porch and then entered her home through the back sliding door that was left open.

The sheriff’s office K9 unit responded, and it led to a successful track from the victim’s home to a neighbor’s house. Initially the sheriff’s office identified a 26 year-old-man as a suspect, but after interviewing him, the man led deputies to his step-father, identified as Galindez.

When Galindez appeared before them, he was shirtless wearing gray basketball shorts. The victim showed up with deputies, and she told them he was 100% the intruder. And Galindez was arrested.

Galindez is in Charlotte County jail on $150,000 bond.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Jack Lowenstein