Accused driver in hit-and-run death of Layla Aiken pleads not guilty

Logan Hetherington, the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of 8-year old Layla Aiken, entered a written not guilty plea Monday morning.

After accepting Hetherington’s plea, the judge scheduled the suspect’s next court date for July 31.

Inside the courthouse this morning for the hearing was Layla Aiken’s step mom and grandmother. They told our WINK News reporter they would be at every court date throughout the entire process.