Lee County summer reading program for students

Often times during the summer break, students, tend to forget the knowledge they acquired over the previous school year, and that could have an affect on their progression as they move forward.

Lee County offers a summer reading program that students can join to help keep their minds sharp over the months they are away from their studies.

The program started at the end of May but will run until August 10, before school begins the next year.

if you would like more information about all that this program offers, visit the Lee County Summer Reading Program website here.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Lincoln Saunders