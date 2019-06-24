LCSO searching for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says they need help identifying and locating a suspect who robbed a south Lee County 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

LCSO says the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven, located at 9990 Interstate Commerce Drive, around 3 am, with a gun pointed at the store’s clerks. The suspect walked to the rear of the counter and waited for employees to empty the cash registers into plastic bags, before leaving the store just one minute later with an undisclosed amount of money and gun in hand.

The suspect is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’6” to 5’8”, wearing blue gloves, black shoes, black jeans, a black shirt covered by a lime green t-shirt and a lime green safety vest. LCSO says he wore a white bandana over this face during the robbery, as well as dark sunglasses and a black hat.

They are asking anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

