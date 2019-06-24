Domestic call turns to shooting, deputies on scene near Englewood

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call that led to a shooting near Englewood Monday night.

CCSO crews are on scene along the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area around 9 p.m.

Shots were fired while deputies were on scene. The sheriff’s office confirmed no deputies were injured.

The scene is under control, and the sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.

