Complete roadblock in crash on Lee and Collier County line

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on County Road 850 (Corkscrew Road) and Whidden Loop Road at the county line with Lee and Collier Monday.

The scene is at the 24000 block of Corkscrew Rd. Near Caracara Prairie Preserve in Collier County.

According to FHP, there is a complete roadblock at the intersection of the crash scene.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

