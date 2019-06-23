Teenager strikes utility pole on an ATV, has critical injuries

A Cape Coral 16-year-old has been left with critical injuries after striking a utility pole on an ATV Sunday morning.

The teenager was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV southbound on Huffmaster Rd, north of Whispering Pine Rd. Sunday, around 1 a.m. In a failed turn, the ATV ran off the roadway to the edge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Then, the ATV struck a utility pole. The ATV came to final rest near the collision. The minor involved in the crash has been taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, per the press release.