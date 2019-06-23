Person of interest in an aggravated battery investigation. (Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers)
LEHIGH ACRES

Suspect sought by SWFL Crime Stoppers for aggravated battery charges

Published: June 23, 2019 10:00 AM EDT

SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run at a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven on June 5.

Surveillance camera image of the suspect's BMW SUV. (Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers)
The suspect was caught on camera committing aggravated battery at a 7-Eleven located on Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release. She was seen in a BMW SUV striking a victim in the parking lot and sending the person on the hood of her vehicle.

The suspect is described as having reddish-brown hair and with a large tattoo on her upper arm, per the release. If you can identify or know the location of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or online. Remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.

