A red-tailed boa constrictor was captured by police after found in Cape Coral neighborhood Sunday. The snake is now in custody of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department.
Police capture boa constrictor in Cape Coral neighborhood

Published: June 23, 2019 4:59 PM EDT
Updated: June 23, 2019 5:08 PM EDT

A big snake was found roaming near neighbor’s homes amid the summer heat this weekend.

Cape Coral Police Department captured a large red-tailed boa constrictor Sunday afternoon.

The slithering reptile was found at the intersection of Tropicana Parkway West and NW 29th Place.

Originally reported as a Burmese python, the snake was taken into custody by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and identified as a boa constrictor.

According to FWC, “Boas are extremely common in the pet trade, and individuals sometimes escape or are released by owners. Large numbers of exotic reptiles may escape when facilities of reptile dealers are damaged by hurricanes, such as Hurricane Andrew in 1994.”

MORE: FWC – Common Boa Constrictor

The species is native to Central America and South America and can reportedly reach 13 feet in length.

Writer:WINK News
