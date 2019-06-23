Police capture boa constrictor in Cape Coral neighborhood

A big snake was found roaming near neighbor’s homes amid the summer heat this weekend.

Cape Coral Police Department captured a large red-tailed boa constrictor Sunday afternoon.

The slithering reptile was found at the intersection of Tropicana Parkway West and NW 29th Place.

FWC has advised that the snake is a Red Tail Boa Constrictor. https://t.co/KY7NLNAM9P — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) June 23, 2019

Originally reported as a Burmese python, the snake was taken into custody by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and identified as a boa constrictor.

According to FWC, “Boas are extremely common in the pet trade, and individuals sometimes escape or are released by owners. Large numbers of exotic reptiles may escape when facilities of reptile dealers are damaged by hurricanes, such as Hurricane Andrew in 1994.”

The species is native to Central America and South America and can reportedly reach 13 feet in length.

Writer: WINK News