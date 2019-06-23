Keeping the body cool amid extreme summer heat

Right now, with that heat and humidity on Sunday, the beach will be a #1 spot to keep cool. But even on Fort Myers Beach, with the breeze and more refreshing water, you have to play it safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said extreme heat causes over 600 deaths per year. That high humidity can spot your body from releasing as fast as it needs to.

Now, some ways that heat can get to you are heat exhaustion, cramps or even a stroke. If someone has cold, clammy skin, muscle cramps or starts feeling nauseous, that is when you need to call for some help.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are many more high-temperature days ahead. We will see 99 days a year on average with a temperature above 90 degrees.

If you live in Fort Myers, brace yourself. It was recently identified as one of the hottest cities in America. Fort Myers comes in as 21 out of 50. That is because of the average number of days when the temperature is 90 degrees or higher.

If you live or are headed down to Collier County, there is a heat advisory there, so an increased risk for heat illness. Just remember, wear loose clothing, drink plenty of water and drink in on neighbors.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Michael Mora