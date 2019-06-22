Heat Advisory issued for Southwest Florida with heat index of 108 degrees

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 90s with a maximum hear index of 108 degrees or more in parts of South and Southwest Florida, according to NWS.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation where heat illnesses are possible.

Preparedness

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

Drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat stroke should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Writer: WINK News