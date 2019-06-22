Former North Fort Myers football star loves supporting community

The Tommy Bohanon Youth Football Camp is picking up steam in its third year.

“Last year, we were up until about 2 a.m. the night before.” said NFL fullback Tommy Bohanon about the setup for the youth camp. “This year, we got to go to bed at a reasonable hour.”

Kids across Lee County, grade one through eight, went through football drills in the summer heat on Bohanon’s old stomping grounds at North Fort Myers High School Saturday.

Currently a free agent in the NFL, this is a day Bohanon and his wife Katy look forward to more than most.

“It’s a great day. It’s one of our favorite days of the year,” Bohanon said. “You get to see all these kids out here. They’re having fun. It’s hot, but they’re still having a great time. And with them having a great time, we’re having a great time as well.”

The foundation has provided sports equipment to the high school’s athletics program and awarded $10,000 in scholarships through the Southwest Florida Community Foundation. The foundation hopes to award $15,000 in 2020.

Bohanon shared his love for where he was raised.

“We love this area. This is where we grew up,” Bohanon said. “So to be honest, this is the best place to be and to grow our foundation and to help this community.”

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein