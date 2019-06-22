Fire destroys home at Silver Tarpon Fishing Lodge Resort in Bokeelia

Fire ripped through a home on Bocilla Lane in Bokeelia Saturday morning.

According to the fire chief Benjamin Mickuleit, a mobile home is a total loss and a vehicle has heavy damage.

It took 15 firefighters and five fire trucks to contain the blaze and prevent damage to a three-story home behind the mobile home and another home next to it.

The home was vacant and part of the Silver Tarpon Fishing Lodge Resort, which is currently on the market for sale. The owner was in an adjacent home at the resort when the fire broke out.

A bystander at the Fish House saw the flames and called 911.

There were no reported injuries.

The state Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives is on scene to investigate.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

