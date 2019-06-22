Sheriff’s office says Port Charlotte shooting was domestic dispute

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office watch commander confirms one person was injured in a shooting on Middletown Street in Port Charlotte Saturday.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. Law enforcement is actively on scene along the 3400 block of Middletown St.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting is a domestic-related incident. The person shot suffered non-life-threatening injures and was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Yellow crime tape surrounds the home where the shooting took place, as authorities gather evidence.

“I know when they put that yellow band around the house something bad has happened,” neighbor Helen Bailey said.

Other neighbors are on edge after they learned about what happened in their neighborhood home.

“It’s pretty scary,” neighbor Lynette Degouw said. “It’s just two doors down from where I live, and I’m not quite sure what’s going on.”

Some neighbors we spoke to did not express the same concern with the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

CCSO says there is not threat to the public at this time.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: WINK News