Witnesses: Woman crashes car, tries to hide drugs

A woman crashed her van into a LeeTran bus stop bench in south Fort Myers Friday, and we were on scene as she got loaded into a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy car.

“The bus stop is used frequently,” Ken Martin said in south Fort Myers. “You got the bank there. You got Cypress and Daniels parkway, the churches and the major shopping centers.”

The crash was at a bus stop on Winkler Road near Cypress Lake Drive.

Witnesses told us the woman was nervous and tried to conceal drugs in her private parts

Crews removed what was left of the bench destroyed in the crash. No one was hurt.

“It’s upsetting,” Danielle St. Pierre said. “Anybody could have been there.”

Pierre said it’s a busy area kids, people with strollers and people with pets walk near.

It’s not confirmed if the woman is facing charges at this time.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Jack Lowenstein