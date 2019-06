Star Teacher: Fernando Garcia of Pinecrest Elementary

Collier County schools have the most migrant students in the state of Florida, and with that comes challenges for teachers.

This week’s Star teacher, Fernando Garcia is one of four teachers helping teach young migrants in a 20 day summer program.

If you would like to nominate a candidate for the next Star Teacher, submit your suggestion to Sabrina Katz WINK Traffic.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Writer: Lincoln Saunders