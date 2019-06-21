Semi driver arrested on vehicular homicide charges for 2018 fatal crash

Florida Highway Patrol says they have arrested the driver of a semi truck who was responsible for a fatal crash on Highway 41 in Lee County, June of 2018.

According to FHP, Yosbel Regalado Fernandez, 31, of Miami, Florida was driving a 2002 Freightliner semi truck northbound on US 41 in the outside lane approaching the intersection of Tara Boulevard.

Kathy Hasley, 60, from Fort Myers was in a 2008 Nissan Sentra stopped on eastbound Tara Boulevard at a red light. As the eastbound traffic light changed from red to green, Hasley legally drove her Nissan into the intersection of US 41.

Fernandez blew through the traffic signal and the semi truck entered the intersection against a red light. The front of the Freightliner struck Hasley’s side door of the Nissan, resulting in her death.

Friday morning, troopers arrested Fernandez for one count of Vehicular Homicide (2nd degree felony), and two counts of Reckless Driving and booked him into the Lee County Jail.

