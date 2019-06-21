Juvenile arrested on car theft charges

A 17-year old from Cape Coral was arrested in Broward County for allegedly stealing a car in May.

According to Cape Coral police, the teenager stole the car on may, 26 from a residence at SW 1st Place in Cape Coral.

The victim said he had possibly left the vehicle unlocked and his spare key inside the center compartment. Prior to the Honda being entered as stolen, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) had located the vehicle in Broward County.

Following an investigation the 17-year old was arrested and taken to Department of Juvenile Justice in Lee County on Grand Theft Auto charges.

