Encounters with wildlife more common during summer months in SWFL

The only thing that separated a woman from a bear in Southwest Florida was a glass door

A homeowner in Golden Gate Estates posted about a close encounter with a bear on Facebook, and it’s not the only one recently.

Wildlife sightings can become increasingly common this time of year. Some of them may be stranger than others.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Anika Henager.

Reporter: Anika Henanger