Collier County deputy accidentally shot in the foot while responding scene

Collier County deputy accidentally shot in the foot while responding to scene

Collier County deputies were called to a report of shots fired at a home at 3:17 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they discovered that individuals at that address had been involved in an altercation and one of them had discharged a firearm. Nobody was injured and an investigation continues.

While on the call a deputy suffered a gunshot injury to his foot. The deputy was transported to the hospital where he is in good condition.

According to CCSO reports, the deputy arrived at the residence and made contact with the residents. The homeowner approached the deputy and asked him to take possession of an old 22-caliber Colt rifle that was inside her residence and place it into CCSO evidence for destruction.

The deputy took the weapon outside and placed it against his patrol vehicle. The weapon fell to the ground and accidentally discharged, sending a round into the deputy’s foot.

Paramedics treated the deputy at the scene and then transported him by ambulance to the hospital.

CCSO’s Professional Responsibility Bureau will conduct an administrative review to ensure that policies and procedures were followed.