Armed suspect accused of impersonating a deputy in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department seeks the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who is accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy in an attempt to enter a business Friday.

According to the FMPD press release, a man dressed in a generic Florida-style, deputy sheriff uniform went to LA #1 Check Cashing Store on Palm Beach Boulevard, where he tried to enter the back of the business. He told employees there he was responding to a call for service.

The suspect was seen in uniform with a badge, a semi-automatic pistol and radio. He left the area in a silver Chrysler 200 after employees wouldn’t let him in the check cashing store.

Police advise anyone who sees the man in public not to approach him, since he is believed to be armed.

Anyone with information can contact FMPD Detective Nicholas Toma at 239-321-7812 or [email protected] Or tipsters can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at the Crime Stopper website or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News