Timothy Rice arrested in Texas on new Charlotte County charges

A registered sex offender previously living in North Port has been arrested on new charges after new information came to light while out on bail in Texas. The charges are related to incidents with young children at a regional pool in Charlotte County.

The suspect, Timothy Rice, 41, faces three counts of Lewd/Lascivious Conduct and two counts of Lewd Lascivious Molestation, Victim less than 12 years old.

The new charges stem from an investigation into a series of incidents that occurred in March at the Ann Dever Regional Park Pool in Charlotte County. Rice was previously arrested on March 25 after his behavior at the swimming pool caught the attention of parents and yielded several complaints to staff, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Rice was previously arrested for a first-degree misdemeanor of prowling by a sex offender nearby children.

Following that arrest, several parents contacted CCSO to speak with detectives about Rice’s interactions their kids at the pool, per the press release. Interviews with the children found the interactions involved physical contact with the suspect that was sexual or inappropriate.