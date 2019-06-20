School District of Lee County seeks parent feedback

The School District of Lee County is asking parents to fill out a short, online survey to gather information about their engagement during the last school year. The data will be used to develop plans to assist parents in becoming more involved in their children’s education this coming year.

The questions ask how much time parents spent with their children reading, studying, helping with homework and other school activities, according to the press release. Other questions ask what topics parents would like to learn more about and how they would like to receive that information. There is also a series of questions inquiring about their experiences at their child’s school.

The survey only has 16 questions and the district estimates it will take three or four minutes to complete. The survey can also be accessed on the homepage of the School District website and has been shared on the district’s social media channels.