SAT raises score minimum for students to receive full scholarships

On Tuesday, Governor Ron Desantis signed a bill that raises the scores students must get on the Standard Aptitude Test (SAT) to be eligible to receive full scholarships to college.

Students will now have to score atleast a 1330 out of a possible 1600 on the test. Previously, a 1290 was good enough for full tuition, but with the new changes that is no longer the case.

In 2017-2018, 95,000 students in Florida received Bright Futures scholarships, and students say it was the only reason they were able to attend college without having to take on a job.

“Because of bright futures I’ve really been able to focus on my education,” said Andrea Bedoya.

She says obtaining the scholarship was not easy though.

“My biggest challenge was meeting the GPA requirement and the ACT, I’ve always struggled with test taking so I was able to get that assistance in high school.”

Along with SAT or ACT scores, there are other factors like community service and GPA that determine the amount of scholarship a student can receive. Those requirements have not changed.

If you would like to register yourself or your child for a Bright Futures scholarship, you can view the information here.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders