Roadblock due to three-car crash on Lee Blvd in Lehigh

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a three-car crash on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue in Lehigh Acres Thursday.

The crash is just east of Leonard Boulevard.

According to LCSO there is a roadblock in two westbound lanes on Lee Blvd near the crash with only one lane open.

Deputies advise drivers to seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

LCSO is not reporting any injuries. .

Writer: WINK News