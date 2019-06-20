Police seek help locating suspects who stole $5,500 worth of Apple devices

Three men stole several tech devices with a value in the thousands from a Cape Coral AT&T store Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Coral police officers responded to an AT&T store on Pine Island Rd. around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. The manager said one suspect spoke with him, likely with the intentions of distracting him, the CCPD press release states. Meanwhile, two other suspects went to an Apple display.

One man stacked three iPads on top of each other. Moments later, he ripped them out of the display while the other man forcefully took three iPhones out the display simultaneously, per the press release. All three suspect fled the store on foot.

The items are valued at $5,500. They include iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPad 9.7 inches, iPad Air 11 inches and iPad Pro 12.9 inches. Property damage is estimated around $1,000.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Please use this Case Report # 19-011834.