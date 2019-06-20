Wanted pet store thief. Photo via Beach Dog pet store
CAPE CORAL

Pet store owner looking for thief using fake credit card to purchase $1,300 of food

Published: June 20, 2019 10:08 AM EDT
Updated: June 20, 2019 10:32 AM EDT

A pet store owner is looking for a thief that used a fake credit card to purchase $1,300 in pet food.

If you recognize this person, please contact Cape Coral Police Department.

Lincoln Saunders
