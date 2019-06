Pedestrian injured in crash on U.S. 41 in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in a commercial plaza off Cleveland Avenue (U.S. 41) in Fort Myers Thursday.

The fire department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.

It is not confirmed if any arrests were made.

Fort Myers Police Department is also on scene. Crime tape is up, and police are investigating.

Writer: WINK News