One Naples student’s app is up for a national award, and you can help him win

Nick Rice said it all started with his desire to learn computer skills.

“I used up my allowance money to buy source codes for websites and stuff like that,” Rice said. “I’m self taught, so I didn’t take any classes.”

Rice said it was his NAF class at Barron Collier High School though that inspired him to enter the 2019 Lenovo School Network App Competition.

“I rarely see a student without a phone at school. In fact I don’t think I know anyone without a phone,” Rice said.

If students already had cell phones at school, the future Florida Southwestern student felt he could turn those mobile devices into tools to boost the success and safety of himself and his peers.

After months of coding on his computer using the MIT App Inventor program, Rice created an app he called ‘Collier Mobile.’

“They (students) can get access to useful information by just scanning their ID,” Rice said of the mobile app. “It also allows you to make an appointment with either your principal or your guidance counselor, see your absences and other important information.”

Rice is one of thousands of students submitting for Lenovo’s national app award, and now he’s just one of five finalists up for the 2019 Lenovo Scholar Network App Competition grand prize that will be announced in July in Detroit. Rice added that he’s extra proud to be the only one-man team creating an app that made the top five for the award.

“It’s such an amazing honor, and something great for my future,” Rice said.

Regardless of whether his app earns the most votes, Rice sees his future in coding and a future for ‘Collier Mobile’ if it’s implemented into Southwest Florida schools.

“It can allow easy check in and easy attendance taken for students and teachers,” Rice said. “I had another idea where it would automatically know their location and see when they’re in class as well as see when they’re not in class. I think live tracking at the school knowing your location at the school would be a really good safety feature.”

You can vote for Nick Rice’s ‘Collier Mobile’ in the national student developed app content by following this link.

The winner will be announced July 7th at the ceremony in Detriot that Nick Rice and Barron Collier High School staff members plan to attend.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Lincoln Saunders