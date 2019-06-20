Midpoint Bridge project expected to cause delays in Cape Coral

Another road project could cause some congestion in Cape Coral as the Midpoint Bridge project gets underway. The project will go from the edge of the bridge, westbound, to the toll plaza.

For the 20,000 driver who use this route daily, the idea of another project causing delays is not something they are looking forward to.

“The back up is going to be horrendous, it’s always horrendous as it is, and with construction it’s going to be much worse so I’m not looking forward to it,” said Joanne Corapi of Cape Coral.

The project will consist of milling and paving the road between the bridge and the toll booth, and this is being done to correct some roughness in the roadway. The county says the routine maintenance like this is the most cost efficient it’s done in a timely manner.

The project is going to start on Sunday the 23, and will end on Monday. Work times will be from 7 pm to 6 am the following morning. The county says drivers can expect road closures and uneven pavement during that time.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders