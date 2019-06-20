Man arrested in East Naples for chasing family with knife

A mother feeding her kids in the car became scared for her life when a stranger with a weapon ran toward them all.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Alexander Serbu, 35, in East Naples for running at a woman and her children with a knife.

According to the arrest report, the mother said she was feeding her kids in their car at the Taco Bell near Lakewood Boulevard and Tamiami Trail N (U.S. 41) when Serbu ran toward her car with a knife in his hand. Then, he started to chase them as she drove off.

“I don’t know what some of us would’ve done if we would’ve seen that or in their position,” Ricardo Gonzales said.

Serbu’s arrest report said he is homeless. Gonzales told us he has noticed the homeless population has become more prevalent in the area.

“When they all get around each other, and they’re all going through horrible things, it makes like a toxic pool over here,” Gonzales said.

No one was hurt in the encounter.

Serbu has a long arrest record with Collier County Sheriff’s Office that includes charges for Criminal Mischief dating back to 2014 with multiple times served in Collier County jail.

Serbu is in jail with no set bond and faces a charge for Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Without Intent To Kill.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein