Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name

Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer has donated to a cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name, according to media reports.

Holzhuaer donated part of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in the show host’s name.

“For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors” accompanied a donation of $1,109.14.

Trebek told reporters in May that he was near remission of advanced pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old said his tumors had shrunk by more than 50% and the news from doctors was “mind boggling.”

Many argue that the game show’s 32-time champion Holzhauer is the best to ever play television’s most popular game. He won more than $2.4 million on Jeopardy.

Author: CBS