Inmate-gang member pleads guilty to threatening federal prosecutor, family

A Fort Myers man, now an inmate-gang member has pleaded guilty to use the U.S. Mail to threaten to kill a federal prosecutor and harm their family. Dylan Langley, 24, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, while serving a state prison sentence for armed robbery, Langley mailed a letter to an Assistant United States Attorney. In his letter, Langley threatened to kill the prosecutor as revenge for his having prosecuted Langley’s “brother,” according to the press release from the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. He also made serious threats against the prosecutor’s family.

When interviewed by federal agents, Langley admitted that he had sent the letter and intended to carry out his threats. He explained that the letter’s mention of a “brother” did not refer to any biological brother, but rather a fellow gang member, per the press release.

Langley changed his story after an agent told him that if a state prisoner commits, and is convicted of, a federal crime, then the prisoner must serve his state sentence and then the federal sentence, the press release states. During a second interview with agents, Langley claimed that he never intended to carry out the threat and mistakenly had believed that threatening a federal official would result in him being moved from state custody into federal custody.