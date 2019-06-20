Collier County man found guilty of murdering his mother

A jury has found a Collier County man guilty of killing his mother in 2016.

The 20th Judicial Circuit Court for Collier County announced a jury has found Yuzo Nishi, 33, guilty of Second-Degree Murder Thursday.

Jury finds Yuzo Nishi (Collier Co. case # 16-CF-002201) guilty of 2nd-degree murder. Sentencing set for 08/20/19. — 20th Circuit Florida (@SWFLCourts) June 20, 2019

Nishi was arrested in December 2016 for killing his mother, Maria Bertalmio, who was 51 at the time of her death. Nishi told the sheriff’s office and the court on multiple occasions he acted in self-defense. But the court has not sided with him.

According to the court, Nishi will remain in custody of Collier County Sheriff’s Office until his sentencing scheduled in August.

