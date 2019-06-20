Baby boomers rise in online dating and cosmetic surgery

With more older Americans back on the dating market, they’re looking to put their best face forward. A surge in cosmetic procedures among baby boomers is expected to continue as the stigma around plastic surgery dissipates.

Online dating is the mainstream medium these days, and it can be daunting for older singles. When Jody Pinkerton reentered the dating game at age 43, she found a lot had changed.

“Online dating is scary,” Pinkerton said.

So Pinkerton made the decision to have some cosmetic surgery done.

“I did it for me,” Pinkerton said. “It was the best decision I ever did.”

And Dr. Anne Taylor said increasingly more baby boomers are interested in exploring their options to help them look as young as they feel.

“I have noticed more people coming in over the age of 55,” Taylor said.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons finds there were nearly 50,000 more cosmetic procedures performed on those 55 and older in 2018 than the previous year. This age group accounted for two thirds of all facelifts performed last year, and there were also jumps in surgical procedures like liposuction and breast augmentation.

“One thing we really notice, especially with phones, is people complaining about their neck because they look down to take their picture or talk on the phone,” Taylor said.

And there are options for people who are interested in cosmetic procedures but not full-blown surgery.

“There could be laser-type procedures for brown spots or injections that get rid of lines or surgical procedures that lift things,” said Dr. Alan Matarasso, president of the society for plastic surgeons.

Matarasso also said clients see themselves in a way they feel inside. And that’s exactly what it did for Pinkerton, whose courage to date online led her to meet someone.

“We’re still writing our love story,” Pinkerton said. “Been married now five months.”

The divorce rate among baby boomers has roughly doubled since the 1990s, which explains the rise in daters from that generation.

A reminder: Plastic surgery comes with risks, including infection, delayed healing and nerve damage.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Jack Lowenstein