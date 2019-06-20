After mistrial in Shayden Colvin hit-and-run death case, attorneys gear up for second trial

The trial for the man prosecutors say killed a 13-year-old boy in a 2017 hit-and-run ended in a mistrial last week.

Prosecutors went to court Thursday saying they will retry their suspect and want to test new evidence.

For 18 long months, Niki Colvin, the mother of victim Shayden Colvin, has waited for justice.

Friday, the pain continued when a judge declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict in the deadly hit-and-run trial of Pedra Silva-Diaz.

Niki Colvin sat in the courtroom with her son Parker.

“I just feel my duty as a big brother, just to stand with my little brother,” said Parker Colvin. “Doing anything that he would’ve wanted me to do, and if the roles were switched he would be there as well.”

Both sides say they hope to present new evidence in the case, including what the state says is the bumper from the car that hit and killed Colvin — a car owned by Silva-Diaz.

Meanwhile, the Colvin family will continue to try to slow down drivers on the road where Shayden died.

We stationed a camera there for a short time last week and watched car after car blow right through the stop sign.

Frustrated, Niki Colvin said, “Even in the day time people don’t stop.”

The family said they will keep coming to court for every proceeding, and for the next trial as they hope and pray for justice.

“I’m Shayden’s voice,” his mother said. “We are what he has left to represent him.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Derrick Shaw