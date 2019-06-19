Naples ranks as the #1 beach town to live in according to recent study

A recent study performed by WalletHub ranks Naples as the number one beach town in the country.

Other notables on the list is Boca Raton, in the number 5 spot, Venice(10) and Jupiter(11). Destin, Key Biscayne, Jacksonville, and Coral Gables are the only others in the top 20 beach towns on the list.

WalletHub compared 192 cities across 62 key indicators of livability. The rankings were formulated by different factors, such as housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water.

To view the full list of the best beach towns to live in, you can view the study here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders