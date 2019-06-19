Man arrested on terrorism charges after planning attack on church

A Pittsburgh man was arrested on terrorism charges after the DOJ says he planned to attack a church.

Mustafa Alowemer, a 21-year-old man that was admitted to the United States as a refugee from Syria, is facing one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device or weapon of mass destruction.

According to an affidavit, the FBI Pittsburgh Joint Terrorism Task Force, an investigation revealed that the man had plotted to place a bomb on the church and he was inspired by ISIS.

Alowemer also said he targeted the church in order to “take revenge for our brothers in Nigeria.”

Author: CBS