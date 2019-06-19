First female police chief comes to a department amid controversy

A new chief is taking over the Marco Island Police Department. Tracy Frazzano will be making history, becoming the first woman police chief in Marco Island.

The move comes as controversy swarms the department over officers involved in sex scandals and reports of harassment.

Frazzano said she is ready to make her mark on Marco Island.

“I feel like I’ve been grooming for the position,” Frazzano said. “It’s a great honor. I’m very humbled by the whole experience.”

Frazzano is currently serving as the Montclair New Jersey deputy police chief, protecting a community more than double the size of Marco Island.

Frazzano has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement. She will take over a department that recently experienced several public scandals with a report alleging harassment and discrimination and officers having sex on the job.

The incoming police chief said those reports did not deter her from applying for the position.

“I just feel like there’s more to everything that you read,” Frazzano said. “I am just willing to jump in and see what we have going on.”

A role, she said, she has always wanted and is ready to make an impact.

“I’m looking forward to the community,” she said, “becoming part of the Marco Island Police Department team.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora