Dramatic photo shows street flooding in NW Cape Coral

Parts of NW Cape Coral have already seen 4 – 5″ of rain as of 10:00 a.m. causing some street flooding.

The above photo was taken by WINK News viewer Buddy Howell off Old Burnt Store Rd.

Viewer Dave Jackson submitted the below picture from NW 33rd PL and Kismet Parkway reporting over 4.5 ” on his rain gauge.