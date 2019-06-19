Convicted gun man will have a new trial

A man convicted for a random shooting that left a person dead will have a new trial.

Fritz Timmerman died when a gunman fired shots randomly across Summerlin Rd. in March 2016. He was blocks away from his home when the incident happened.

Months later, Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalvon Lawrence, 18, at Cypress Lake High School.

In the last several hours, an appeals court granted his request for a new trial. The court said witnesses were improperly allowed to testify that Lawrence had confessed his guilt to a fellow inmate. The court said that was inadmissible hearsay.