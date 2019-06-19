City of Fort Myers honors SWFL youth sports volunteer Donny Overholser

Honoring a devoted volunteer.

The City of Fort Myers American Little League is saying thank you to a man who has volunteered more than 50 years to youth sports.

Donny Overholser started Wednesday like so many others for the past five decades by giving his time to his community.

Donny was with Bishop Verot High School for 35 years as a volunteer. He coached and was president of the Pop Warner group called the Fort Myers Rebels for 25 years. He was doing all of this to help the organizations with underprivileged kids. Donny said he wants them to have a good life, too, as he coaches the children into adulthood.

“Some of the kids I’ve coached that people would recognize the names like Ernest Graham, Deion Sanders, Jevon Kearse,” Donny said. “I think the most satisfying thing is seeing them succeed.”

For the thousands of lives he has touched in his community that community will now honor him for his impact. Unbeknownst to Donny on this special day. It is his birthday. Donny is turning 66-years-old.

Randy Henderson, the Fort Myers mayor, said he would declare June 19 “Donny Overholser Day.”

“For all these years and the contribution he’s made to so many young people,” Randy said. “So many family’s lives through things like Little League and Bishop Verot. I think it’s well deserved.”

“if you’ve got spare time,” Donny said, “get out and get involved.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

