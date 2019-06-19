Car burglar identity sought by FMPD

Fort Myers Police Department needs your help in finding a suspect in a car burglary.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video breaking into a Gray Nissan Rouge at the 2000 block of Via Piazza Loop Monday at 2:35 a.m.

The suspect is a man between the ages of 16 to 20, has short black or brown hair, was wearing a black Puma t-shirt, dark shorts and basketball shoes, according to the FMPD press release.

If any member of the public can assist in identifying the subject in the video image, they are asked to contact FMPD Detective Ralph Louissaint by calling (239) 321-7747 or by email. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.